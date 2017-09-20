Czech Republic unaware how DANA artillery systems appeared in Azerbaijan – RFE/RL

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Several Azerbaijani newspapers, namely Trend and Azernews, as well as a Russian newspaper had recently reported that the ongoing Turkish-Azerbaijani joint military exercises feature the Czech-made Dana artillery systems, among other types of weapons.

In response to RFE/RL Armenian service Azatutyun’s inquiry, the ministry of foreign affairs of the Czech Republic said information regarding arms trade in the foreign arena isn’t subject for disclosure.

Usually, a license for arms trade is issued by the licensing department of the ministry of industry and trade, which takes into account the official conclusions of relevant agencies – the ministries of interior, defense and foreign relations.

The Czech foreign ministry also said that the country hasn’t licensed the sale of “lethal weapons” to Azerbaijan at all in the recent years.

Moreover, in 2016 and 2017, acquisition bids for Dana M1 howitzers and RM 70 rocket launchers were denied, which was also reported through various channels to the Czech Republic’s partners in the European Union.

The ministry of foreign affairs of Czech Republic is unaware how the Czech-made weapons appeared in Azerbaijan. The ministry will continue looking into the issue.

The ministry emphasized that the military solution for the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is unacceptable for the Czech Republic.

The Czech Republic supports the peaceful settlement of the conflict, which will be based on a principle of compromise and will comply with international rights.

The Czech Republic continues to support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and its Co-Chairs.

RFE/RL’s Armenian service also requested a response from the ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic.