It’s necessary to intensify Artsakh’s international recognition process – Giro Manoyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. As long as Azerbaijan has not recognized the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination, there cannot be talk about any mutual concession, Giro Manoyan - Director of the International Secretariat of the ARF Bureau, told Armenpress. “Our approach is the following: as long as Azerbaijan doesn’t recognize the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination, we, Armenians, should not talk about any mutual concession”, Manoyan said.

According to him, it is necessary to intensify the international recognition process of Artsakh for reaching the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. “Even if several countries recognize Artsakh’s independence, it will be enough for it to be recognized as an independent state”, he said.

He considers as a necessity the signing of agreement on military-political cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh. “We believe that today what the Armenian President tasked the foreign minister after the April four-day clashes of the last year should be implemented: this means to prepare the military-political cooperation agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh. We think we should sign this agreement now. On the one hand, it will be a step towards Artsakh’s recognition by Armenia, and on the other hand it will be a message to the international community, as well as to Azerbaijan that we cannot forever remain in the caprice of Azerbaijan”, Giro Manoyan said.