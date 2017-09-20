Armenia’s Labor & Social Affairs minister to depart for Lisbon on working visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of labor and social affairs Artem Asatryan will participate in the upcoming “A Sustainable Society for all Ages – Realizing the Potential of Living Longer” ministerial conference September 21-22 in Lisbon, Portugal.

The conference is being held with the purpose of the third revision of the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing, which was approved in 2002 and adopted by all member states of UN’s Europe’s Economic Commission, including Armenia.

The Armenian minister will deliver a speech titled “Dignified Aging”.