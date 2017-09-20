Armenia’s Labor & Social Affairs minister to depart for Lisbon on working visit
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of labor and social affairs Artem Asatryan will participate in the upcoming “A Sustainable Society for all Ages – Realizing the Potential of Living Longer” ministerial conference September 21-22 in Lisbon, Portugal.
The conference is being held with the purpose of the third revision of the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing, which was approved in 2002 and adopted by all member states of UN’s Europe’s Economic Commission, including Armenia.
The Armenian minister will deliver a speech titled “Dignified Aging”.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
11:20, 09.15.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/78 – New book enters to the list
12:03, 09.01.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/76 - ‘Nazar the Brave’ is in the list
- 15:02 President Sargsyan made quite strong emphasis on Armenia’s main issues at UN General Assembly – Giro Manoyan
- 14:54 Czech Republic unaware how DANA artillery systems appeared in Azerbaijan – RFE/RL
- 14:49 It’s necessary to intensify Artsakh’s international recognition process – Giro Manoyan
- 14:46 Armenian Members of Parliament Ashotyan, Tandilyan to visit Baku for Euronest conference
- 14:33 Armenia’s Labor & Social Affairs minister to depart for Lisbon on working visit
- 14:31 Georgia’s minister of culture and monument protection is in Armenia on working visit
- 13:44 Independence of Iraqi Kurdistan may somewhat be a positive event for Turkey – Vahram Petrosyan
- 13:41 Armenia can offer investors access to markets with 800 million consumers
- 13:39 Armenian Parliament’s Vice Speaker hosts Garo Paylan
- 13:26 Armenia did what is necessary for normalizing relations with Turkey: Romanian-Armenian political figure
- 12:56 Talks are simply cover for Azerbaijan for arms buildup & continuation of fraud – says deputy FM Kocharyan
- 12:52 Garo Paylan visits Armenian Genocide Memorial on first day of Yerevan visit
- 12:43 Recognition, prevention of genocides is top issue, says deputy FM
- 12:42 Minister Hakobyan says maintenance of Armenian identity is among priority issues of Armenia and Diaspora
- 12:14 South Korea to guarantee security at Pyeongchang Olympics
- 12:11 Turkey starts talks with France, Italy over air defense systems, Stoltenberg says
- 12:03 ‘We build new Armenia with new prospects’, says Parliament Speaker
- 11:57 Turkish citizen detained after trespassing Armenia border
- 11:54 Parliament Speaker Babloyan assures no solution can prevail over Artsakh people’s free will
- 11:45 Armenia’s economy & investments minister holds meeting with Lebanon’s tourism minister in Yerevan
- 11:42 FM Nalbandian meets with Canadian counterpart in New York
- 10:57 Armenian foreign minister meets with UAE minister of state for foreign affairs
- 10:28 Mexico earthquake death toll reaches 226
- 10:20 Armenia ready to participate in possible discussions on peacemaking efforts in Syria – President Sargsyan
- 10:18 Armenian foreign minister to meet Azerbaijani counterpart in New York
- 10:09 Armenia will declare Zurich Protocols null and void, says President Sargsyan
- 10:06 UAE President, Vice President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulate Armenian President on Independence Day
- 09:52 140 dead in Mexico earthquake
- 09:50 President Sargsyan meets with representatives of US Armenian community institutions, church dioceses in UN HQ
- 09:44 President Sargsyan participates in US counterpart Donald Trump’s UN reception in New York
- 09:42 Armenian President meets with UN Secretary-General
- 09:39 ‘NK conflict can be resolved through people’s right to self-determination’ – Armenian President delivers speech at UN General Assembly
- 09:31 President Sargsyan meets with Polish counterpart
- 09:04 European Stocks - 19-09-17
- 09:03 US stocks up - 19-09-17
11:27, 09.13.2017
Viewed 1673 times H.E. Estera Mkrtumyan appointed Armenian Ambassador to Uruguay, Chile and Peru
19:21, 09.15.2017
Viewed 1670 times Another revelation linked with “Azerbaijani Laundromat” – CNN employee received 2.6million USD from Azerbaijan
15:43, 09.14.2017
Viewed 1648 times Ankara Mayor urges to pray for more devastating hurricanes in US
12:47, 09.13.2017
Viewed 1643 times Turkey pulls up all drawbridges with EU – European Commission President
10:38, 09.14.2017
Viewed 1597 times ‘We succeeded in laying solid foundations of principles of democratic governance’ – President Sargsyan