Georgia’s minister of culture and monument protection is in Armenia on working visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Georgia’s minister of culture and monument protection Mikheil Giorgadze and Armenian culture minister Armen Amiryan are going to discuss issues related to the restoration process of Armenian monuments in Georgia, the possibility to submit joint applications to the UNESCO World and Non-material cultural heritage. The Armenian-Georgian joint working group will hold a session on historical-cultural heritage and other events, the ministry told Armenpress.

Armenian culture minister will have a meeting with his Georgian counterpart in Yerevan on the evening of September 20. The ministers will attend concert events. The official meeting of the two ministers will be held on September 21.

During the visit the Georgian minister will be hosted by Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

The Georgian official delegation will complete the visit in Armenia on September 22.