Armenia did what is necessary for normalizing relations with Turkey: Romanian-Armenian political figure

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has fulfilled its obligations for normalizing the relations with Turkey and waits for that country’s response, Romanian-Armenian writer and political figure Varujan Voskanyan told Armenpress, commenting on the statement of President Serzh Sargsyan at the UN General Assembly according to which Armenia will declare the two Protocols null and void since they continuously lacked any positive progress towards their implementation.

“Many ask whether Armenia has fulfilled its commitments for establishing diplomatic ties with Turkey. I think yes, Armenia has fulfilled its commitments. I have participated in several consultations on this topic with President Serzh Sargsyan, and we decided that Armenia will contribute to establishing diplomatic ties with Turkey without preconditions”, Voskanyan said.

Varujan Voskanyan said Armenia did the first step and now is waiting for Turkey’s response. “At the moment we have nothing to do, Turkey must respond. If Armenia continues, it means we should become beggars. By this we will show that we are unable to exist without the good will of Turkey. But no, we are proud people, we have said our words and wait for Turkey’s response”, he said, adding that the Armenian President has all rights to announce that Armenia did everything what is necessary for normalizing the relations with Turkey.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said at the UN General Assembly that the leadership of Turkey are mistaken if they think that those documents can be held hostage forever and ratified only at the most opportune occasion from their very point of view. “The Protocols were negotiated in the existing circumstances in order to find solutions to the actually existing issues. Armenia will declare those two Protocols null and void since they continuously lacked any positive progress towards their implementation. We will enter the spring of 2018 without those, as our experience has demonstrated, futile Protocols”, he said.