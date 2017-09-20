Recognition, prevention of genocides is top issue, says deputy FM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan considers the continuation of the recognition and condemnation process of genocides to be important.

Speaking at the closing session of the Armenia-Diaspora forum, he said: “One of the most important issues that was discussed was the recognition, condemnation and in general the exclusion of genocides. Hours ago the President announced that we will proceed with new initiatives in this direction. By drawing our just line in the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, we are simultaneously perceived as pioneers in the prevention of genocides”.

According to him, the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by different countries is leading to a situation in Turkey so it will recognize it.

“Garo Paylan said the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Turkey and the opening of the Armenian-Turkish border depends on the democracy of Turkey, whereas Turkey is moving on a different path. Turkey began to lead a way of authoritarianism. That’s why the Armenian President clearly declared from the UN podium that let them not be mistaken that we can remain hostages in those circumstances, because those protocols will be declared null and void, and we will enter the spring of 2018 without those protocols”, Kocharyan said.