Turkish citizen detained after trespassing Armenia border

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. An unknown border-trespasser has been arrested by Russian border guards in the Artashat border detachment’s territory, near Yeghegnavan village, Armenia.

The Border Guard Department in Armenia of the Russian Federal Security Service told ARMENPRESS the trespasser has been identified as a 45 year old Turkish citizen. The trespasser has said that he is a shepherd from Gedikli village, Igdir province. He said he was forced to cross the border in order to find a livestock which went lose from the herd.

Authorities are clarifying the incident.