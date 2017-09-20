Parliament Speaker Babloyan assures no solution can prevail over Artsakh people’s free will

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Any negotiation, discussion or solution over the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict cannot prevail over the free will of the Artsakh people, its security and peace, Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ara Babloyan said at the 6th Armenia-Diaspora forum, reports Armenpress. “This is the starting point of our policy which was clearly addressed by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan at the UN General Assembly”, he said.

According to Babloyan, the security and peace of Armenia’s borders are indivisible from the security of the borders of Artsakh: the existence of the 2nd Armenian state is an undeniable fact. “I am convinced that you all are confident on the combat readiness of the Armenian Armed Forces. Our Army strengthens day by day thanks also to your assistance since even an Armenian living far away cannot be indifferent towards our Army. This is the vivid example of Nation-Army ideology”, Speaker Babloyan said.

He stated that the Armenian authorities understand very well what challenges the country faces. “We first of all act from our interests and goals by using diplomatic means and tricks”, he said.