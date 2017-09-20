‘We build new Armenia with new prospects’, says Parliament Speaker

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ara Babloyan says the 6th Armenia-Diaspora forum is a pan-national initiative aimed at further gathering the Armenian people, leading to tangible results and boosting the pan-Armenian partnerships, reports Armenpress.

In his speech at the plenary session of closure of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora forum, the Parliament Speaker said these Forums are an important event both for the people in Armenia and compatriots living abroad the evidence of which is the increase of the number of Forum participants.

“It has a comprehensive agenda which includes several directions starting from economic one up to politics, maintenance of Armenian identity and national security”, he said.

The Parliament Speaker added that the Diaspora is one of the main supporters of ensuring Armenia’s territorial and economic security. “I want to refer to our compatriots in Syria some of whom relocated in the homeland. They enrich our country, however, on the other hand they need our and Diaspora’s assistance. Within our opportunities we help them in Syria and elsewhere. It is the dream of all of us to create a developed, fair and secure country. We build new Armenia with new prospects, we have adopted the path to democracy and sustainable development which we cannot refuse in any way”, Babloyan said.

He said the geopolitical situation forces to be more flexible, regulate and improve the political and diplomatic tools. “I am convinced that you all know quite well these values. Your personal participation in this process can be very useful, for us your potential is important. We need to jointly and patiently make all efforts, move forward step by step and create new opportunities for a better future”, Speaker Babloyan said.