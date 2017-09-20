FM Nalbandian meets with Canadian counterpart in New York

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, who is among President Serzh Sargsyan’s delegation in New York, met with foreign minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland on September 19, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

At the meeting the ministers exchanged views on the agenda of the Armenian-Canadian active political dialogue, further strengthening of trade-economic ties.

They also touched upon issues of mutual partnership within the frames of different international organizations.

The two FMs discussed the cooperation within the frames of the International Organization of La Francophonie, as well as the preparation works of the upcoming Francophonie summit to be held in Yerevan in 2018.