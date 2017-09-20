Armenian foreign minister meets with UAE minister of state for foreign affairs

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on September 19 met with minister of state for foreign affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash within the frames of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The ministers discussed the implementation process of agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries. They noted with satisfaction that in the recent period the high level mutual visits gave new impetus to the bilateral relations, as well as boosted the commercial ties. In this context the two officials discussed the preparation works of the upcoming visits.

At the meeting the sides exchanged views on expanding the bilateral legal framework, deepening the cooperation at international platforms, as well as touched upon a number of regional and international affairs.