Armenia ready to participate in possible discussions on peacemaking efforts in Syria – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ready to engage into possible discussions on the peacemaking efforts in Syria under the UN auspices and with an appropriate mandate, President Serzh Sargsyan said in his speech delivered at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 19, reports Armenpress.

“The current instability in the Middle East regretfully remains as a serious challenge. It is with great pain that we have been following the crisis in Syria and the humanitarian situation there, which has brought about suffering of the civilian population, including the Armenian community of the country. Within its means, Armenia strives to mitigate the suffering of the Syrian people by providing humanitarian assistance. We also express our willingness to engage into possible discussions on the peacemaking efforts in Syria under the UN auspices and with an appropriate mandate”, the President said.

Serzh Sargsyan said Armenia, as a landlocked country located in the complicated region, a country with scarce natural resources, has continuously emphasized that human capital is its most valuable resource. “It is, indeed, correct both for Armenia and for our whole family of the United Nations: we should focus on people, we should strive for peace and a decent life for all, on a sustainable planet”, he noted. “I have no doubt that our family of the United Nations is able to guarantee a new quality of cooperation that will allow us to withstand the contemporary global and regional challenges. It is with that objective in mind that Armenia participates in a number of the UN peacekeeping operations. Moreover, we stand ready to increase our contribution in Lebanon and Mali to UNIFIL and MINUSMA missions, respectively”.