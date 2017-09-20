140 dead in Mexico earthquake

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Rescuers searched for survivors through the night after Tuesday's powerful earthquake shook Mexico City and surrounding states, killing scores and leaving many trapped under collapsed buildings, CNN reports.

At least 149 people died in Mexico City --- the country's capital -- and in the states of Puebla, Mexico and Morelos, officials said.

The epicenter of the 7.1-magnitude earthquake was 2.8 miles (4.5 kilometers) east-northeast of San Juan Raboso and 34.1 miles (55 km) south-southwest of the city of Puebla, in Puebla state, according to the US Geological Survey.