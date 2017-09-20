Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 September

President Sargsyan participates in US counterpart Donald Trump’s UN reception in New York


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan participated in US President Donald Trump’s reception in New York in honor of the delegations taking part in the 72nd UN General Assembly, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.



