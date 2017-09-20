President Sargsyan meets with Polish counterpart

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. On September 19 President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, while on a working visit in New York, met with President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda at the UN headquarters, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Noting that 2017 is a symbolic milestone for Armenia and Poland, as the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations is being marked this year along with the 650th anniversary of establishment of the Armenian community in Poland, Presidents Sargsyan and Duda expressed satisfaction with the dynamically developing interstate relations based on centuries-old friendship between the two peoples.

Taking the opportunity, President Serzh Sargsyan thanked the Polish President for the kind remarks addressed to the Armenian community on this occasion and highly appreciated the Polish people’s friendly attitude towards the Armenian people.

President Andrzej Duda offered warm congratulations and best wishes on the Independence Day of Armenia, which the Armenian nation is celebrating in two days.

Evoking the ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening the Armenian-Polish ties on bilateral and multilateral levels, the heads of the two countries highlighted the importance of top-level contacts and the need to achieve a new quality in political dialogue.

President Duda thanked the President of Armenia for support of Poland’s non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council. In turn, Serzh Sargsyan congratulated Poland on that occasion and expressed the hope that the traditions of mutual assistance and understanding will be continued.

President Sargsyan attached importance to the role of parliamentary diplomacy in the development of political dialogue. Considering the fact that Armenia has shifted to the parliamentary system of governance as a result of constitutional amendments, Serzh Sargsyan expressed confidence that inter-parliamentary ties will be strengthened in the future

Serzh Sargsyan stressed once again that Armenia highly appreciates the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Polish Sejm.

The parties touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process. Serzh Sargsyan stressed the need to abide by a balanced position in line with the common standpoint of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the European Union.

President Duda emphasized that Poland’s position on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict has not changed, and Poland is confident that the problem should only be resolved peacefully on the basis of international law.