LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-09-17


LONDON, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.72% to $2132.00, copper price up by 0.08% to $6540.00, lead price up by 0.63% to $2410.00, nickel price down by 1.17% to $11020.00, tin price up by 0.24% to $20725.00, zinc price up by 0.34% to $3097.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $60000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.



