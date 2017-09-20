LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-09-17
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 September:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.72% to $2132.00, copper price up by 0.08% to $6540.00, lead price up by 0.63% to $2410.00, nickel price down by 1.17% to $11020.00, tin price up by 0.24% to $20725.00, zinc price up by 0.34% to $3097.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $60000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
11:20, 09.15.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/78 – New book enters to the list
12:03, 09.01.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/76 - ‘Nazar the Brave’ is in the list
- 10:28 Mexico earthquake death toll reaches 226
- 10:20 Armenia ready to participate in possible discussions on peacemaking efforts in Syria – President Sargsyan
- 10:18 Armenian foreign minister to meet Azerbaijani counterpart in New York
- 10:09 Armenia will declare Zurich Protocols null and void, says President Sargsyan
- 10:06 UAE President, Vice President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulate Armenian President on Independence Day
- 09:52 140 dead in Mexico earthquake
- 09:50 President Sargsyan meets with representatives of US Armenian community institutions, church dioceses in UN HQ
- 09:44 President Sargsyan participates in US counterpart Donald Trump’s UN reception in New York
- 09:42 Armenian President meets with UN Secretary-General
- 09:39 ‘NK conflict can be resolved through people’s right to self-determination’ – Armenian President delivers speech at UN General Assembly
- 09:31 President Sargsyan meets with Polish counterpart
- 09:04 European Stocks - 19-09-17
- 09:03 US stocks up - 19-09-17
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-09-17
- 09:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 19-09-17
- 09:00 Oil Prices - 19-09-17
- 08:59 Thailand-Armenia tourism flow increases: Armenian Consulate plans to intensity efforts on this path
- 09.19-23:32 President Sargsyan meets with ICRC President at UN headquarters
- 09.19-21:07 Artsakh deserves international recognition – Congressman Pallone
- 09.19-20:20 Artsakh’s President awards 3 US congressmen for contribution to Artsakh’s recognition
- 09.19-19:59 IT sector’s development can ensure radical development for Armenia – Hovik Musayelyan
- 09.19-19:25 President of Artsakh awards Armenian Missionary Association of America
- 09.19-18:32 Garo Paylan awarded with YSU Gold Medal
- 09.19-17:32 Senior lawmaker Ashotyan expects greater efforts from Diaspora on settlement of Artsakh issue
- 09.19-17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-09-17
- 09.19-17:28 Asian Stocks - 19-09-17
- 09.19-16:48 MP Ashotyan to vote against EEU withdrawal bill
- 09.19-16:34 Senior lawmaker Ashotyan urges not to disrupt NK conflict settlement’s current agenda with wrong questions
- 09.19-16:33 Levon Aronian vs. Maxim Lagrave ends in draw
- 09.19-16:15 Georgia not ready to become NATO member - Kurt Volker
- 09.19-14:54 Yerevan Republic Square bomb threat revealed to be false
- 09.19-14:43 Armenia’s Parliament Speaker hosts delegation of US Congress
- 09.19-14:40 Armenia’s membership to EEU doesn’t hamper cooperation with other markets, says Prime Minister Karapetyan
- 09.19-14:18 Diaspora should contribute to Armenia’s economic development through joint efforts - Chairman of Armenian Union of Romania
- 09.19-14:09 US definitely has the ability to recognize Armenian Genocide - Congresswoman Anna Eshoo
11:27, 09.13.2017
Viewed 1653 times H.E. Estera Mkrtumyan appointed Armenian Ambassador to Uruguay, Chile and Peru
19:21, 09.15.2017
Viewed 1649 times Another revelation linked with “Azerbaijani Laundromat” – CNN employee received 2.6million USD from Azerbaijan
15:43, 09.14.2017
Viewed 1617 times Ankara Mayor urges to pray for more devastating hurricanes in US
12:47, 09.13.2017
Viewed 1615 times Turkey pulls up all drawbridges with EU – European Commission President
10:38, 09.14.2017
Viewed 1581 times ‘We succeeded in laying solid foundations of principles of democratic governance’ – President Sargsyan