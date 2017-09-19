Artsakh deserves international recognition – Congressman Pallone

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh, being a de facto independent state, of course deserves international recognition, ARMENPRESS reports US Congressman Frank Pallone told the reporters after meeting with the President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan.

“We assess the meeting very productive. We are grateful for being awarded with state awards. We will do our best to propel the process of Artsakh’s international recognition. One of our colleagues has been there (Artsakh-edit), we will also visit”, the congressman said, adding that efforts should be made to ensure peace and stability in the region.

“Artsakh’s being an Armenian land is important for ensuring that peace and stability in the region”, he concluded.