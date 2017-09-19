Artsakh’s President awards 3 US congressmen for contribution to Artsakh’s recognition

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met in the city of Yerevan at the NKR Permanent Representation to Armenia with a group of US congressmen on September 19.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, various issues related to the American-Artsakh relations, Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict settlement and regional processes were discussed during the meeting.

President Sahakyan considered important such meetings and noted that the development of relations with the USA is of special importance for Artsakh. The Head of the State rated high the work being carried out by the congressmen directed to reinforcing and expanding bilateral ties.

For substantial contribution to the process of the Artsakh Republic's independence recognition President Sahakyan handed in "Gratitude" medals to the congressman Frank Pallone, congresswomen Anna Eshoo and Jackie Speier.