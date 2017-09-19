IT sector’s development can ensure radical development for Armenia – Hovik Musayelyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia needs radical development which can be achieved in case of success in the IT sector, ARMENPRESS reports Director of Synopsys Armenia Company Hovik Musayelyan said during a discussion on September 19 in the sidelines of Armenia-Diaspora conference.

“Armenia has limited capabilities both in terms of human capital and material resources. There is a necessity of radical development which can be achieved in case of the success of the IT sector.

The development of this sector in the recent years has reached 25-30%, while its share in the GDP amounts to 4%, which is comparable with many developed countries. 15 thousands of high-level engineers are employed in this spheres and 500 companies operate”, he said.

According to the Director of Synopsys Armenia Company, there are some obstacles for the IT sector in Armenia which need a solution.

“One of the obstacles is the lack of qualified cadres. Unfortunately, the higher educational institutions are unable to prepare students who will be demanded by the companies immediately after graduation. In this regard, there is a necessity for reforms in the educational institutions. And the second problem is about joining the global market”, Musayelyan said.