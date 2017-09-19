Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 September

President of Artsakh awards Armenian Missionary Association of America


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS.  Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met in Yerevan at the NKR Permanent Representation to Armenia the delegation of the Armenian Missionary Association of America headed by its executive director Zaven Khanjian on September 19.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, a range of issues related to the realization of various philanthropic programs in Artsakh by the organization were discussed during the meeting.

President Sahakyan handed in to Zaven Khanjyan the "Gratitude" medal awarded to the organization for services rendered to the Artsakh Republic and in connection with the 100th anniversary of its foundation expressing hope that cooperation between the Armenian Missionary Association of America and Artsakh would continue to keep positive dynamics.



