Garo Paylan awarded with YSU Gold Medal

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Turkish parliament of Armenian origin representing the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party Garo Paylan was hosted at the Faculty of Oriental Studies of the Yerevan State University on September 19. During the meeting with the students YSU rector Ruben Markosyan awarded Paylan with the university’s gold medal.

Introducing the guest the deputy dean of the Faculty of Oriental Studies Ruben Melkonyan noted that Garo Paylan is the first Armenian parliamentarian in Turkey since the declaration of the independence of the 3rd Armenian republic.

“He is the first who raised the issue of the Armenian Genocide in the parliament of Turkey”, Melkonyan said.

ARMENPRESS reports Garo Paylan also answered the questions of the students.

“I am very glad to be in Armenia and for the opportunity to meet with you at the Yerevan State University. Seeing vigorous youth I am full of hope for Armenia and our future. As you know I am a citizen of Turkey and member of the parliament, and this is my first visit to Armenia since becoming an MP. I struggle for democracy in Turkey”, Paylan said, adding that they continue what Hrant Dink started.

To the question under what circumstances Paylan thinks Turkey may recognize the Armenian Genocide, the parliamentarian stressed that it can be achieved as a result of establishment of democracy in that country.