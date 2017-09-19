Senior lawmaker Ashotyan expects greater efforts from Diaspora on settlement of Artsakh issue

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armen Ashotyan – chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, Vice President of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), says Diaspora must make the same efforts for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, as it makes for the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, reports Armenpress. He says this issue must be voiced.

“For a long time Armenia’s foreign policy agenda is being dictated and is dictated by two issues – the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the settlement of the Karabakh conflict. It’s not a secret that the factor of use of Diaspora’s potential and engagement has been much more in the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Of course, with joint efforts we have recorded great achievements in this process in the EU states, the US and etc”, he said at the session on foreign policy agenda within the frames of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora forum, adding that despite those achievements the process is not over yet.

“It will be over when Turkey acknowledges that fact and implements one of our most important missions – genocides should be prevented and one of Armenia’s security issues should be solved”, he said.