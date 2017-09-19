Levon Aronian vs. Maxim Lagrave ends in draw

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Levon Aronian vs. Maxim Lagrave ended in a draw in the semi-final qualifiers for the Chess World Cup in Tbilisi.

The Chess grandmasters agreed to a draw at the 32nd move.

According to the FIDE rules, the 1st and 2nd players of the qualifiers will be entitled to participate in the contenders tournament. The total purse is worth 1,600,000 dollars.