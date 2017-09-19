Senior lawmaker Ashotyan urges not to disrupt NK conflict settlement’s current agenda with wrong questions

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Today, the number one issue of the agenda is to force Azerbaijan to fulfill its commitments, and then it is possible to pass to the documentation process, Armen Ashotyan – chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, said at the Q&A session on foreign policy agenda on the sidelines of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Forum, reports Armenpress.

“The Artsakh conflict is one of most important issues of the public-political agenda. I don’t consider that the discussion of the details of the Karabakh conflict is an urgent issue in Armenia’s public-political agenda since after the April war the content of negotiations has changed in a sense that we know that they are being held over the implementation of commitments assumed by the sides in Vienna and St. Petersburg. In other words, today they are negotiating on launching talks, creating a negotiable and secure environment. There is no need to show the international community or Azerbaijan that we think that we can start discussing certain nuances put on the negotiation table without solving these issues”, he said.

Armen Ashotyan added that it is impossible to negotiate with a side which doesn’t fulfill its commitments.

In his speech he asked everyone to avoid disrupting the current agenda with wrong questions which is not about the details of the document.