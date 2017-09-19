Yerevan Republic Square bomb threat revealed to be false

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Law enforcement agencies were notified on a bomb threat in the early morning of September 19 in Yerevan’s Republic Square.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS that numerous emergency personnel were dispatched to the Republic Square in downtown of the Armenian capital.

Colonel M. Ghazaryan, the head of the rescue service, was personally at the scene.

The bomb threat was revealed to be false.