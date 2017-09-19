Armenia’s Parliament Speaker hosts delegation of US Congress

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ara Babloyan on September 19 hosted the delegation of the US Congress, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

The meeting was attended by Vice-Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, head of Armenia-US parliamentary friendship group Arpine Hovhannisyan, head of the RPA faction Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the Yelk faction Nikol Pashinyan, ARF faction secretary Aghvan Vardanyan, Tsarukyan faction secretary Vahe Enfiajyan and faction member Vardevan Grigoryan, as well as the US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills and Armenian Ambassador to the US Grigor Hovhannisyan.

Welcoming the guests, Speaker Babloyan attached importance to further strengthening and deepening the bilateral ties, stating that the US is a friendly country and one of the key partners of Armenia.

Coming to regional issues, Ara Babloyan highlighted the US role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing country on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Babloyan also talked about the constitutional reforms held in Armenia, stating that Armenia has switched to a parliamentary system.

The US Congress delegation members thanked for the warm reception and attached importance to mutual visits and active cooperation. The guests in particular highlighted the contribution of the Armenian community in the US public, political and economic life.

As for the NK conflict, they assured that the US supports the settlement of the conflict through peaceful means and negotiatons: by the settlement of the conflict borders will open which will contribute to the development of trade ties.

The representatives of all parliamentary factions expressed their opinions on the issues discussed at the meeting.