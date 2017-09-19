Armenia’s membership to EEU doesn’t hamper cooperation with other markets, says Prime Minister Karapetyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) doesn’t hamper cooperation with other markets, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said during the Armenia-Diaspora forum in response to a question from the audience.

“The EEU is a very simple economic platform, it is a club where five countries have agreed upon the rules of working in it. And the indicators which we are publishing – exports, imports, economic growth, are the very consequence of this policy”, he said.

“We have big exports growth both to Iran and the EU”, he added.

Prime Minister Karapetyan stressed that they are talking with investors from a perspective that the latter aren’t simply entering a 3 million market of Armenia. “We are telling them that by investing in Armenia they are entering the EEU’s 180 million market, or Iran’s 80 million market, or the EU’s market. There are numerous Europeans who want to come here to enter the EEU’s market. Moreover, there will be structures in the EEU, who will come here in order to enter Europe and use Iran’s platform by using our GSP+ system”, he said.