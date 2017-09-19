Diaspora should contribute to Armenia’s economic development through joint efforts - Chairman of Armenian Union of Romania

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The sustainable development of international economy creates favorable conditions for implementing numerous programs in Armenia, Varujan Voskanyan – member of the parliament of Romania, Chairman of the Armenian Union of Romania, said during the discussion ‘Diaspora’s business and professional network opportunities’ within the frames of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Forum in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“The figures predicted by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank show that the world economy is going to be quite stable in future and the average growth of the GDP will comprise 1.5% and 2 %. Sustainable development is expected in the European Union, Russia, China and other countries. This is beneficial for boosting Armenia’s economy”, he said.

According to him, the average growth of Armenia’s GDP must comprise at least 7% and this requires changes in foreign policy and the Diaspora-Armenia relations.

He attached importance to the creation of Pan-Armenian Council.

“Diaspora’s task is to contribute to Armenia’s economic development through joint efforts. I think one should not talk about moral issues only, but also about practical steps aimed at development of Armenia’s economy”, Voskanyan said.