Armenia carries out large-scale works to improve investment field - Alec Baghdasaryan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Diaspora-Armenians must take practical steps for improving Armenia’s economy, Alec Baghdasaryan – Chairman of the Executive Board of the Armenian Trade Network, said during the discussion on ‘Diaspora’s business and professional networks opportunities’ within the frames of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Forum, reports Armenpress.

“I am confident that with joint work we will reveal how the Diaspora can contribute to works aimed at improving the economy. As a Chairman of the Armenian Trade Network, I can state that there are numerous investment programs in Armenia, and today a serious work is being done at all directions: the level of trust has been increased, numerous programs have been successfully carried out, information on investments are being prepared and basis are created for transferring the information on investments to investors”, Baghdasaryan said.

According to him, a Diaspora-Armenian, regardless of from where he/she is and what opportunities he/she has, must take practical steps for the development of Armenia’s economy.