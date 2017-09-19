Peaceful settlement of Artsakh conflict is in interests of every generation living in Armenia, says US Congresswoman

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia cannot fully advance until the Artsakh issue is resolved, US Congresswoman Anna Eshoo told a press briefing in the Armenian parliament.

“We have emphasized that the Minsk Group mission must move forward. We believe that it is very important for the peaceful settlement of the issue. This is in the interest of any generation living in Armenia today”, she said.

The delegation of the US Congress arrived in Armenia September 17 at the initiative of Congresswoman Jackie Speier. Jackie Speier is of Armenian origin.