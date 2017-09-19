Practical proposals made by Diaspora aimed at developing military-industrial field – first deputy defense minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Being involved in military-industrial fields of different countries of the world, many representatives of Diaspora can invest their professional and academic potential in Armenia’s military-industrial development, first deputy defense minister of Armenia Artak Zakaryan told reporters on September 19, reports Armenpress.

He said there are already practical proposals from Diaspora-Armenians aimed at developing the military-industrial field.

“The use of technological, in particular, the high technologies in the military industry plays a great role, and the Diaspora-Armenians have their place in the high technological directions used for military industry. Here it is necessary to ensure right program approach for the Diaspora, and this are not only the financial investments or the business approach that can give a result, but also the professional involvement which can be very useful”, Artak Zakaryan said.