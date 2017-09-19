Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 September

Congresswoman Anna Eshoo says recent scandalous developments over Azerbaijan are concerning


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian congresswoman Anna Eshoo says the recent scandalous developments over Azerbaijan, in particular, the ‘Azerbaijani Laundromat’ disclosures are concerning, reports Armenpress.

“All this is quite intricate, that’s why it’s important to examine it. We consider this as an important issue from the perspective of US national interests”, Anna Eshoo told Armenpress.

The US Congressional delegation has arrived in Armenia on September 17 by the initiative of Armenian-American congresswoman Jackie Kanchelian Speier.



