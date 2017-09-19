PM Karapetyan comments on future tenure

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan commented on his future tenure after 2018.

During the Armenia-Diaspora 6th Pan-Armenian Forum, Lebanese-Armenian Hambik Martirosyan addressed the Prime Minister, thanking him for inspiring trust during 1 year in office.

“You have opened a new revolutionary way. In addition, I think you play good chess, since you showed “check” and “mate” and cleaned the arena from certain individuals. Now I have to ask you, and please answer with one word, whether or not Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan is willing to remain in office”, he asked.

The PM answered with one word – “Yes”.