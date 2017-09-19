Turkey’s foreign ministry summons German Ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. German Ambassador to Turkey Martin Erdmann for the 17th time has been summoned to the foreign ministry on September 18, Deutsche Welle reported.

German Foreign Office spokesman Martin Schäfer confirmed the summon, but did not elaborate on what the reason was.

According to the German news magazine Der Spiegel the Ambassador was summoned over the Bundestag resolution adopted in 2016 on recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

However, this time the German envoy was summoned over the 25th Kurdish festival held in the western German city of Cologne during which the participants called on to release the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) Abdullah Ocalan.

On this occasion Turkey also recalled its Ambassador to Germany accusing the country on assisting terrorists.