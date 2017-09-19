‘We have no right to be discouraged and disappointed: it’s just illogical’ – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is 25-year-old, young, independent and victorious state, firmly standing on the back of Artsakh guaranteeing Artsakh’s right to self-determination and live freely, ready to respond to any attack at any moment, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said at the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Forum, reports Armenpress.

“Today we have Diaspora consisting of more than 7 million people. Many of them stand together with Armenia since independence, present Armenia at all corners of the globe, participate in our country’s building process at various formats. We are deeply grateful to them and appreciate this approach. It is also a fact that there have been objective and subjective disappointments among some of them. So what to do, to focus on that? I am convinced that we have no right to be discouraged, disappointed and do nothing. It’s just illogical and has no prospect”, the PM said.

He said Armenia must be a progressive and developed country which will put the migration flows on a positive pace. He highlighted that on this path it is necessary to be realistic, honest and constructive, be free from all types of illusions, clearly and sincerely assess the expectations of Armenia and the Diaspora and the reality. The PM emphasized that everyone regardless of citizenship, status and profession can have a direct role in the process of development and reforms.

The 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Forum is being held in Yerevan from September 18 to 20.