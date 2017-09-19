President of Artsakh sends condolence letter on death of publicist Andrey Nuykin

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on September 19 sent a letter of condolences to the family of writer and publicist Andrey Nuykin, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“I have learnt with deep sorrow about the death of Andrey Nuykin.

As one of the founders and inspirers of the "Karabakh" Russian Intelligentsia Committee Mr. Nuykin was well-known and enjoyed a great respect in our country.

Being a true patriot and democrat, he actively supported the aspiration of our people to live freely and independently in their own soil.

He made a tangible contribution to the objective and fair coverage of the Karabakh cause, presenting to the world the facts of gross violations of human rights committed by Azerbaijan.

The merits of Andrey Nuykin are deservedly appreciated by our people. He was awarded the high state award of the Artsakh Republic - the "Mkhitar Gosh" medal.

On behalf of the people, authorities of the Artsakh Republic and myself personally I express my deep condolences to all the relatives and friends of Andrey Nuykin in connection with the great loss that befell all of us. His bright memory will always remain in our hearts".