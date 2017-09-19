Armenia has huge potential to become modern & advanced country, says PM Karapetyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has huge potential to become a modern and advanced country and to adequately respond to both domestic and foreign challenges, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said in his speech at the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Forum. He said today’s world, including Armenia, are undergoing structural reforms.

“We began reforms in all sectors, in all directions of life, to ensure Armenia’s worthy place in the world. That’s why our reforms relate not only to the solution of direct problems, but also lay the foundation for making Armenia competitive in the changing world. Sustainable, long-term growth in all sectors which provide vitality is required for development and becoming competitive. Our team began implementing this and we don’t see any reason why all of us can’t succeed together”, the PM said.

Karapetyan mentioned that throughout centuries the Armenian people struggled and united their powers mostly when threatened.

“We went through battles, persecution, oppressions and genocide. Our people never lost their dignity in all difficulties, never refused the dream of having an independent Armenia. Our current difficulties are incomparable with the difficulties which our ancestors went through. As a result, we are here, we have our independent state. This is a highest value”, he said.

“I am convinced that the goal of all of us is to have a free, safe and fair Armenia”, he said.

The 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian forum is held September 18-20 in Yerevan.