Armenia-Diaspora Forum participants pay tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The participants of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Forum paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on September 19, reports Armenpress.

They laid flowers at the Memorial and jointly performed ‘Kilikia’ song near the Eternal Flame.

The Forum participants were accompanied by Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan.

Armenia-Diaspora Forum is being held in Yerevan from September 18 to 20. The Forum is attended by over 2000 people from Armenia, Diaspora and Artsakh. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Turkey’s parliament Garo Paylan has arrived in Armenia to participate in the Forum.