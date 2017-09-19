Minister Karayan visits Aras Free Trade Zone in Iran

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan on September 16 visited Aras Free Trade Zone (AFTZ) at the invitation of the Iranian side, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Karayan was accompanied by Managing Director of Aras free trade zone Mohsen Arab-Baghi. The ministry’s delegation visited the AFTZ agricultural, production, industrial, trade and tourism areas.

The Armenian delegation also included several businessmen who established business ties with Iranian partners, as well as outlined the further cooperation prospects. Agreement was reached to organize Meghri-Aras business forum which will gather all concerned Armenian and Iranian businessmen who want to launch an activity in free trade zones and cooperate.

Suren Karayan also visited the Saint Stepanos Monastery. The minister said a group of representatives from tourism field will soon arrive in Iran to discuss the regional tourism development opportunities with Iranian partners.

“All preconditions exist for the two free trade zones to cooperate, and most important, to complement each other and become an economic center of regional importance. We are jointly searching for ways to make the two free trade zones united which will give a larger effect”, Suren Karayan said.

“I am glad that adhering to our agreement you visited the Aras free trade zone. We hope such mutual visits will further develop the Armenian-Iranian commercial ties. We are ready to share our experience on construction and establishment of free economic zone”, AFTZ Managing Director said.