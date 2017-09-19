Turkey’s Erdogan meets with NATO Secretary General
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in New York on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, Vatan reports.
The sides discussed the independence referendum in the Kurdistan Autonomous region in northern Iraq. Erdogan once more said he supports Iraq’s territorial integrity.
In addition, the two officials also discussed Turkey's S-400 air defense system deal with Russia which is negatively reacted by NATO.
