U.S. Senate votes to ban Kaspersky Lab software from federal government networks

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Senate voted to ban Moscow-based cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab’s products from use by the federal government, citing concerns the company may be a pawn of the Kremlin and poses a national security risk, Reuters reports.

U.S. lawmakers and intelligence officials have grown more alarmed about Moscow’s capabilities to conduct cyber espionage following a 2016 presidential contest that was marred by allegations of Russian interference.

Co-founder and chief executive Eugene Kaspersky has repeatedly denounced the allegations against his company as false and lacking credible or public evidence.