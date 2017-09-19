Import licensing for radio-electronic, high-frequency civilian use devices automated

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The state revenue committee has introduced a system for license provision for imports of radio frequency devices in its “single window of foreign trade” e-platform.

The state revenue committee said the current system is being automated starting June of 2017. The process of license provision for imports of radio-electronic and (or) high-frequency devices for civilian use will be automated – it will substitute the earlier process whereby hardcopy documents had to be applied and presented.