Hillary Clinton doesn’t rule out questioning 2016 election

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Hillary Clinton says she would not rule out questioning the legitimacy of the 2016 US presidential election if new information surfaces that the Russians interfered even more deeply than currently known, the US National Public Radio reported.

In an interview with Fresh Air's Terry Gross about her new memoir, What Happened, Clinton acknowledges that such a challenge would be unprecedented and that "I just don't think we have a mechanism" for it.

"I am fundamentally optimistic about our country, but I am not naive, and I don't think we can change things unless we take it seriously," Clinton says.