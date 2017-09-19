Defense policy specifications discussed at Armenia-Diaspora forum

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Forum, the 1st and 2nd sessions titled “The specifications of Armenia’s defense policy during modern challenges” were held on September 18.

The first session was titled “Anti-Armenian propaganda in the crosshairs of information security”. Participants of the session touched upon the challenges of Anti-Armenian propaganda and possibilities for resisiting them, as well as issues related to information security. Speakers at the session included information security experts, representatives of stakeholder agencies and structures.

The second session was titled “Nation-Army, development model of collective potential”. Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan delivered a speech during the session, presenting key programs of the defense sector, as well as ongoing reforms.