Annual General Debate of UN General Assembly’s 72nd session begins in New York

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The annual General Debate of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly kicks off in New York on September 19 with participation of more than 130 heads of state and more than 100 foreign ministers, TASS reports.

During the 5-day Debate the participants will discuss issues relating to prevention and settlement of conflicts, fight against consequences of climate change, socio-economic development and other global affairs.

The conference will be attended by 90 heads of state and 39 heads of government.

The General Debate will launch by remarks of UN Secretary-General António Guterres and President of the 72nd session of the General Assembly Miroslav Lajčák. Therafter, President of Brazil Michel Temer will deliver speech. His speech will be followed by the remarks of US President Donald Trump.

On the first day 37 speeches in total will be delivered including by the leaders of Armenia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Egypt, Israel, Lithuania, Poland, Turkey, Uzbekistan, France, South Africa, Emir of Qatar and Monaco Prince.

On the second day 27 people will deliver speeches, including the leaders of Azerbaijan, Iran and Ukraine, as well as the prime ministers of UK and Japan.