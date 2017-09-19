LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-09-17
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 September:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.19% to $2096.00, copper price up by 0.53% to $6534.50, lead price up by 2.26% to $2395.00, nickel price up by 0.59% to $11150.00, tin price up by 0.61% to $20675.00, zinc price up by 1.56% to $3086.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 3.23% to $60000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
11:20, 09.15.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/78 – New book enters to the list
12:03, 09.01.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/76 - ‘Nazar the Brave’ is in the list
- 08:50 European Stocks - 18-09-17
- 08:50 US stocks up - 18-09-17
- 08:49 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-09-17
- 08:48 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 18-09-17
- 08:46 Oil Prices - 18-09-17
- 09.18-17:31 Armenia will not create any obstacles for signing agreement with EU – Foreign Minister
- 09.18-17:17 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-09-17
- 09.18-17:16 Asian Stocks - 18-09-17
- 09.18-16:51 NK conflict settlement must ensure clear security guarantees for people of Artsakh – FM Nalbandian
- 09.18-16:43 Russia is of key importance for Armenia’s arms acquisitions – Defense Minister
- 09.18-15:07 Diyarbakir’s St. Giragos Armenian Church continues to be looted – Armenian community expects measures from authorities
- 09.18-13:50 No one in Artsakh sees an alternative to peaceful settlement of NK conflict – Foreign Minister of Artsakh
- 09.18-12:43 Sooner or later Artsakh will return to negotiation table – Artsakh’s FM
- 09.18-12:41 President Sargsyan attends working group meeting of Armenia-Diaspora conference
- 09.18-12:37 Our goal is to have 4 million population by 2040 – President Sargsyan
- 09.18-12:33 Arms sales can only aggravate the conflict – Artsakh’s FM comments on Russian arms sales to Azerbaijan
- 09.18-12:28 “You deserve death” – Nationalists throw stones at Armenians coming out of church in Istanbul
- 09.18-11:41 Ruling regime of Turkey has proved regional peace is not within its interests – President Sargsyan
- 09.18-11:31 President Sargsyan attends 6th Pan-Armenian Armenia-Diaspora Conference
- 09.18-11:15 Azerbaijan’s xenophobic policy against Armenia makes our society harden its position on mutual concessions – Armenian President
- 09.18-10:42 Garo Paylan glad to be in Armenia
- 09.18-10:19 Azerbaijan has great influence in EU – MEP urges to investigate into entire network of corrupted supporters
- 09.18-10:12 Armenia-Diaspora 6th conference kicks off – Live
- 09.16-16:28 No “black list” will keep Artsakh closed for international community – Russian political scientist
- 09.16-16:21 Donald Trump, Petro Poroshenko to discuss cooperation in security field
- 09.16-16:13 President Sargsyan to depart for Turkmenistan on working visit
- 09.16-15:37 Vice Speaker Sharmazanov to voice about Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy at CSTO Parliamentary Assembly
- 09.16-15:23 PACE co-rapporteurs visit Turan news agency in Azerbaijan
- 09.16-14:39 Representatives from Georgia and Iran participate in Festival of Rural Life and Traditions in Yerevan
- 09.16-14:30 Air temperature to increase by 2-3 degrees on September 19-20
- 09.16-14:24 Situation relatively calm in Artsakh line of contact during past week
- 09.16-13:47 Armenia overfulfills its commitments on preservation of ozone layer
- 09.16-13:35 Azerbaijani manhunt will not bring any good result to that country – Artsakh Ombudsman
- 09.16-12:59 Blogger Lapshin releases details of the worst day spent in Azerbaijani jail
- 09.16-12:36 Germany to further limit economic cooperation with Turkey – Chancellor Merkel
12:22, 09.12.2017
Viewed 3557 times Georgian citizen Anna Safaryan stabbed to death in Turkey
11:27, 09.13.2017
Viewed 1573 times H.E. Estera Mkrtumyan appointed Armenian Ambassador to Uruguay, Chile and Peru
10:38, 09.14.2017
Viewed 1487 times ‘We succeeded in laying solid foundations of principles of democratic governance’ – President Sargsyan
19:21, 09.15.2017
Viewed 1469 times Another revelation linked with “Azerbaijani Laundromat” – CNN employee received 2.6million USD from Azerbaijan
12:47, 09.13.2017
Viewed 1431 times Turkey pulls up all drawbridges with EU – European Commission President