LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-09-17

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.19% to $2096.00, copper price up by 0.53% to $6534.50, lead price up by 2.26% to $2395.00, nickel price up by 0.59% to $11150.00, tin price up by 0.61% to $20675.00, zinc price up by 1.56% to $3086.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 3.23% to $60000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.