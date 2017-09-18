Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 September

Armenia will not create any obstacles for signing agreement with EU – Foreign Minister


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS.  There are no obstacles for signing Armenia-EU new agreement, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian said during the topical session of foreign policy agenda in the sidelines of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora conference.

“There are no obstacles from our side and we will create no obstacles for the signing of that agreement”, he said.

The agreement with the EU is planned to be signed during the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels in November.



