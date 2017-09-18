NK conflict settlement must ensure clear security guarantees for people of Artsakh – FM Nalbandian

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani vandalisms both during the first years of Karabakh movement and in April 2016 leave no doubt that the struggle of the people of Artsakh for their rights and determination was fair both in the past and present, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian said during the topical session of foreign policy agenda in the sidelines of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora conference.

“One of the approaches that we have adopted aimed at the solution of the problem is the international recognition of the right of Artsakh to self-determination. Today the right of peoples to self-determination, together with the non-use of force or the threat to use it and territorial integrity is one of the basic principles for Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement. These three principles are enshrined in the statements of the Presidents of the Minsk group Co-chair countries and in the documents of the OSCE and some other documents”, the Minister said.

According to FM Nalbandian, the Armenian side has announced many times that it supports the proposals of the Co-chair countries as basis for negotiations, while Azerbaijan constantly refuses them. “It’s clear that there can be no settlement unless Azerbaijan is committed to the principles of the international right. Instead, Baku prefers to fabricate some fictitious scenarios and attribute to the Co-chairs some imaginary proposals”, Edward Nalbandian said.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia emphasized that the conflict settlement must ensure clear security guarantees for the people of Artsakh.

“Ensuring the security of the people is one of the international obligations, and Nagorno Karabakh earned that right also by making great sacrifices and shedding blood. The militaristic rhetoric of Baku, insemination of hatred towards Armenians by the leadership, the regular violations of the ceasefire, new and new threats, and the April crimes leave no doubts that in case of incomplete security guarantees this conflict cannot be settled”, he said.

Minister Nalbandian also noted that in the recent period the Co-chairs have started to indicate the side that has violated, aiming to sober up Azerbaijan.