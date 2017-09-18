Diyarbakir’s St. Giragos Armenian Church continues to be looted – Armenian community expects measures from authorities

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Vartkes Ergun Ayik, the chairman of the executive board of Saint Giragos Armenian Church Charitable Foundation in Diyarbakir has announced that the largest Armenian Church in the Middle East, St. Giragos Church, has been looted, ARMENPRESS reports Turkish T24 informs.

The chairman of the executive board emphasized that Suri region of Diyarbakir, where the church is located, is until now considered a banned zone as a result of Turkish-Kurdish clashes, and it’s necessary to obtain permits from at least 10 places to go there.

“While we apply to different state bodies for going to the church, thieves easily enter there. After the end of the operations in the region and the heavy damages caused to the church as a result of the operations a lot has been looted from the church. We demand the authorities to take measures”, Ergun Ayik said.

Member of the Turkish parliament Garo Paylan of Armenian origin has referred to the problem. “It’s already a year neither I nor Diyarbakir’s residents are able to enter the region where the church is located. Who loots our church”, Paylan asked a rhetoric question on his Facebook page.