No one in Artsakh sees an alternative to peaceful settlement of NK conflict – Foreign Minister of Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh continues making efforts for establishing lasting peace, but this process cannot be one-sided, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Artsakh Karen Mirzoyan said during the session on foreign policy agenda in the sidelines of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora conference.

“The priority issue is creating favorable conditions for the negotiations. First of all it’s necessary to fully respect the 1994/1995 trilateral agreement with no time limitations on the ceasefire regime, expand the powers of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and immediately implement the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg on the investigative mechanisms. The Armenian sides (Armenia, Artsakh-edit.) support the implementation of the measures raised by the Co-chairs numerous times, but those agreements have not been implemented so far since Azerbaijan, remaining committed to its policy of declining agreements, refused to take practical steps in that direction”, Mirzoyan said.

According to the Foreign Minister of Artsakh, in contrast to Azerbaijan, no one in Artsakh sees an alternative to the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

“Our principled position is that the settlement should be based on the respect of the right to peace, equality and self-determination. For a final settlement of the conflict it’s necessary to consolidate all the efforts to develop relevant mechanisms and conditions for a peaceful co-existence of the two independent states – Artsakh and Azerbaijan”, Karen Mirzoyan said.

He is convinced that the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh will ensure the irreversibility of the peace process and will become a clear signal to official Baku for the inadmissibility of using force or threats.

“Irrespective of the challenges facing us, the Republic of Artsakh will not deviate from the path it has chosen and will continue making efforts for being internationally recognized” Artsakh’s FM said, adding that despite the Azerbaijani efforts to isolate Artsakh, the country continues seeking alternative ways for development.